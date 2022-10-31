Castle Country Celebrates Spooky Season

There was no shortage of Halloween fun for local children and teens over the weekend as a myriad of Halloween events were hosted throughout Carbon County. Beginning on Friday, Little Learners welcomed all to its trunk-or-treat.

Saturday was chock-full of candy gathering activities staggered throughout the day, giving trick-or-treaters plenty of opportunities to fill their bags and buckets. The Carbon County Ambulance kicked off the fun with its drive-thru event at the ambulance garage, followed by Helper City’s Trunk-or-Treat on historic Main Street.

Carbon Cat Rescue, Castle Country OHV, Meaningful Mindz, Castleview Urgent Care and Real Estate Titans all hosted their own trunk-or-treat events as well.