Castle Country Classic Livestock Members Visit Carbon County Commission

During the Carbon County Commission meeting that was hosted last week, members of the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show attended to thank the commissioners for their support and provide a recap.

To begin, the commissioners were thanked for their donation and it was stated that the livestock show was both a huge success and a lot of fun. This marked the third year of the show and they have almost doubled the amount of participants with 137 competitors showing 171 animals.

This year, 27 participants in the peewee category were able to show and the animals featured were goats, lambs and pigs. All of the competitors received goodie bags and every exhibitor was given a shirt and a hat, courtesy of the sponsors.

At the show, they gave away over 50 buckles and some banners. In some instances, they were first-time buckle earnings. Commissioner Casey Hopes pointed out that between this visit and the visit before with the Carbon County Royalty, it was clear that the youth in the area are exceptional.

“The future is bright in Carbon County,” Commissioner Hopes said. “We have a lot of bright, talented youth.”

He then stated that the commissioners were happy to have them in attendance and thanked them for the recap.