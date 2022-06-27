Castle Country Classic Livestock Shows Growth

Photo courtesy of the Castle Country Classic Livestock Show

By Julie Johansen

Several Carbon and Emery county youth participated in the second annual Castle Country Classic Livestock Show in Ferron on Thursday and Friday. The show is a jackpot with each participant paying an entrance fee, which is then split and used as prize money for the class winners. Buckles are also awarded to the top placers and are donated by local businesses and government entities. The entries in this show are limited to Carbon and Emery county youth ages six to 18 years old.

On Thursday afternoon, exhibitors of each species in their various age groups participated in showmanship. In this competition, the youth are judged on their ability to handle the animal, the appearance of the animal and their ability to show the animal to the judges.

In the senior group of goats, the grand champion was Jaxsten Thayn and the reserve champion was Haiden Thayn. In the intermediate age group, the grand champion was Hazen Meccariello and the reserve champion was Tyson Gardner. The junior age group champion was Walker Hiatt and the reserve champion was Aceden Thayn.

In the lamb showmanship, the senior champion was Cassidy Gilbert while the reserve went to Jaxsten Thayn. In the intermediate group, Mason Thornley was the champion while Austyn Nielson was the reserve champion. The junior group honors went to Walker Hiatt and Aceden Thayn, respectively.

There was only two age groups in the steers. Exhibitor winners in the senior group included champion Cassidy Gilbert and reserve champion Kaicee Behling. In the junior group, Bristol Ward was the champion and Deagan Westover the reserve champion.

The grand champion senior hog showman was Haiden Thayn and the reserve champion was Jaxsten Thayn. Intermediate winners were Dayton Worwood, champion, and Madalynn Whimpey, reserve champion. The junior class hog showman champion was Kazden Worwood and the reserve champion was Annnabelle Jeffs.

On Friday morning, the judging started with the hogs. The grand champion hog was shown by Dayten Worwood with the reserve champion hog shown by Kazden Worwood. The market goat champion was exhibited by Cassidy Gilbert and reserve champion by Walker Hiatt. The grand champion market steer was shown by Brogan Ward and the reserve champion market steer by Braxton Ward. The grand champion market lamb was awarded to Haiden Thayn while reserve honors went to Jaxsten Thayn.

There was no auction with this show, so the young exhibitors took their animals home to prepare for the Southeastern Utah Jr. Livestock Show. This show will take place next week, July 7-9, in Ferron.