Castle Country Community Art Show Accepting Submissions

Wednesday October 23, 2024. Price, UTAH – The Prehistoric Museum at Utah State University Eastern will be accepting submissions from amateur and professional Utah based artists and artisans November 14-17, 2024 for the annual Castle Country Community Art Show.

This exhibition is an opportunity for all artists to help celebrate our local culture and engage with the broad community of Prehistoric Museum visitors. Submission forms are available at the museum admissions desk, and on our website: https://eastern.usu.edu/prehistoric-museum/news/2024/2024-10-11-cccas

Two pieces no larger than 30 inches in width, or one piece over 30 inches in width may be submitted. Artwork can be any medium including photography, painting, sculpture or craft. FLAT ART MUST BE FRAMED AND WIRED OR OTHERWISE READY TO HANG.

Sculptures will be accepted according to display case availability or the need for physical security. The museum will create labels for each piece featuring the name of the piece, medium, artist’s name, and if applicable, selling price set by the artist.