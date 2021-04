The annual fundraiser that the Christian Motorcyclist Association, Castle Country Crusaders, hosts is taking place once again in the Sutherlands parking lot.

This Run for the Son fundraiser is slated to take place on Saturday, April 17 and bids will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Be sure not to wait and get down there early to bid on many nice items such as gift cards, services, food, motorcycle leathers and luggage.