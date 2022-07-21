Castle Country Fuller Center Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

The Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing, formerly operating as Habitat for Humanity, cut its ceremonial ribbon on Tuesday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic gold scissors and blue ribbon to the celebratory event.

The Castle Country Fuller Center aims to provide home repairs for those in need throughout the community. Most of these are exterior home repairs, but interior projects are also considered. The center works with those in the community that are low income, disabled or elderly.

The program offered by the center is for those who may not be able to obtain a loan or fund a home repair project on their own. Through the Castle Country Fuller Center, eligible applicants will receive a no-interest loan to fund the repair. The center then works with local vendors to acquire discounted supplies. Volunteers are also utilized to accomplish the project at a more affordable rate.

The organization hopes to build a home in the future, a task that Habitat for Humanity is well known for. However, with the increase in building costs, the center plans to continue to save funds until this option becomes more feasible.

For more information on the Castle Country Fuller Center, call (435) 637-9701 or visit the organization at 375 South Carbon Ave, Room 128, in Price. The organization can also be contacted via email at castlecountryfuller@gmail.com.