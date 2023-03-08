Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing Serving Carbon and Emery Counties

7 Ways Your Church Can Support the Ministry

Press Release

PRAY FOR OUR WORK

We are enthusiastically and unashamedly Christian and hope you will keep us in your prayers as we put God’s love into action.

HELP US FIND PARTNER FAMILIES

Perhaps there is a member of your church whose family would be a candidate for home repairs or a new home build through our hand-up partnership model. Or ,maybe you have run across such a family elsewhere in the community during your mission work. Family selection is an important part of our ministry.

SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

We’d love to share our success stories and our history. When people find out about our empowering ministry, they tend to like it.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Whether it’s through directly budgeted support or special fundraisers, your gifts not only help families build and repair homes, but the money is recycled to help others have simple, decent homes.

VOLUNTEER

Time and time again, we’ve seen churches strengthened when they volunteer with us. Something as simple as building a wheelchair ramp can change someone’s life and be a real faith-building experience.

HOST VOLUNTEER TEAMS THAT COME TO OUR TOWNS

Our covenant partners can do much more work when they bring in teams of volunteers from other communities, but they need places to house the volunteers. A church gym with showers would be fantastic or school classrooms that aren’t being used. It’s a fun way to meet new people and share your church’s story.

BE A FRIEND AND SHARE OUR STORY

Follow us on Facebook and learn more at castlecountryfuller.org or call (435) 637-9701.