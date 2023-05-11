Castle Country Fuller Center to Host Upcoming Event

Press Release

UPCOMING EVENT

June 14 and 15, 2023

The Bike Adventure rides support the Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to end poverty housing worldwide. The Fuller Center builds and repairs homes with partner families who participate in the work and pay the costs forward on a no-profit, no-interest basis they can afford. The impact reaches whole communities.

The good news is that they have chosen the Castle Country Fuller Center to stop and do a build day with us. They will arrive in Castle Dale on June 13, 2023, which means they will actually travel 87 miles that day. On the June 14, they will ride to Price, where they will stay for two nights. They will leave the Price area on June 16, making their way to Provo.

During their stay in Price, they will be working on a home in Price. We are looking for volunteers from our community to work with The Bike Adventure. Please contact our office if you can help.

Our repair program is not a hand-out, but a hand-up. There are two easy steps to see if you qualify. The homeowner contacts the Fuller Center and fills out a simple application. Then, we organize and provide the assistance necessary to complete the projects for the homeowners in the least expensive manner with help of volunteers in our communities and discounted supplies from our local businesses. We then work out a payment plan that fits the needs of the homeowner. If you can only pay a minimal fee each month, the Fuller Center will try to work with you. Additionally, we have funds available at this time to try to help as many people as possible.

If you would like to volunteer on any of our project, please contact us.

Phone: (435) 637-9701

Castlecountryfuller@gmail.com

www.castlecountryfuller.org