Castle Country Livestock Show Coming July 17 and 18

ETV News stock photo.

By Julie Johansen

The Southeastern Utah Junior Livestock Show (SEUJLS) has been a part of many lives for well over 50 years, but due to the current pandemic and health regulations, the long-established and desired show will not be hosted this year. The SEUJLS is a state show and must follow state guidelines, leading the committee to be innovative and creative in designing an alternative for local participants to show and sell their animals.

Now on the schedule is the Castle Country Junior Livestock Show, which will take place at the show barn in Ferron on July 17 and 18. The show will be open to all exhibitors from Carbon and Emery counties.

Weigh-ins will be on July 17 and participants can enter previously-tagged animals. Entry fees will be $10 per animal and two animals in each species can be entered by each exhibitor. If animals have not been tagged, exhibitors can contact the USU Extension Agents Rowe Zwahlen or Steven Price, or FFA Advisor Justin Thornley.

There will be a showmanship class and judging of market animals with goats, sheep, pigs and steers, but no breeding animals will be exhibited this year. Judges have been invited from out of the area. And while there will not be an auction, the committee will arrange for floor prices from packers and private treaties are encouraged for those who wish to sell their animals.

If anyone has questions or concerns on the event, they should contact show president Cody Jensen or attend the upcoming committee meeting on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Huntington City Park. A clean up and preparation time has been scheduled for July 11 at the show barn in Ferron.