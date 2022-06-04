Castle Country OHV Association Gives Generous Donation

The Castle Country OHV Association’s (CCOHVA) Swell Ride was a fundraiser event hosted on March 18 and 19. The event sponsored over 50 machines with four different trails offered to riders.

The event garnered $500 to donate to the Museum of the San Rafael. Heather Behling of the CCOVHA recently presented the check to Tiffani Baker at the museum.

The CCOHVA extended appreciated to the participants, club members and the Bureau of Land Management for its support along with local businesses Big Moe’s, Big Mountain Lodge, Fatty’s and Gettin’ Our Smoke On.

“We’d also like to thank Carbon and Emery County travel and tourism for their continued support,” Behling concluded.