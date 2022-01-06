Castle Country’s New Year’s Baby Has Arrived

Castleview Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year early Tuesday morning. Cornellios Marcus and Sky Chavez rang in the new year with the birth of their daughter, Kaybreeonna Marie Marcus, on Jan. 4 at 7:14 a.m. Kaybreeonna weighed four pounds and 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The New Year’s family was gifted with many prizes following the birth of their daughter courtesy of Castleview Hospital, Gagon Family Medicine, the Southeastern Utah Health Department, Tolley Toddler Day Care Center, Sutherlands, Market Express, Cache Valley Bank, Rocky Mountain Hospice, Tram Electric, Edgy Bling, First & For Most and Apple Country Crafts.