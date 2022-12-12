Castle Dale Artist Wins First Place in Show

Jody Gerber of Castle Dale received a first-place award for her oil on linen work titled “He Speaks When All is Still.” This award was presented by the Springville Museum of Art Spiritual and Religious Show.

The painting portrays a young girl that is seeking to feel her Heavenly Father’s love. Gerber explained that it is inspired by the inner beauty of young adolescent girls.

“I remember moments like this and longing for His peace,” Gerber said. “Her self-embrace satisfies her temporarily as she longs for His guidance.”

Gerber thanked the jurors and all that work at the Springville Museum of Art for making it possible for artists to participate. The Spiritual and Religious Show will be presented through Jan. 11, 2023.