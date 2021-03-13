Castle Dale City Accepts Bid for Old City Hall

By Julie Johansen

Opening bids for the sale of the old city hall was the first order of business for the Castle Dale City Council members at their March meeting on Thursday evening. Three bids were received and the highest bid from Todd Jeffs was accepted.

The bid was for $106,000 and includes a lot measuring approximately 190’ x 230’ at First East and First North. The contract states that the buyer has 90 days to present the funds or else it goes to the second highest bidder. Jeffs did not give any plans yet for the purchased lot.

Jolene Stevens of S2 Racing (barrels) then requested a donation for prizes at the culmination of their racing series. The council granted $250 and thanked her for using the facilities at the Blue Sage Arena.

Loraine Frandsen from the American Legion Auxiliary also requested a donation for Girls State. She told the council that it would be hosted virtually this year and that Castle Dale City has only one girl planning to participate. The council donated $100 toward the participation, asking that after the experience, the participant come and report to the council.

Castle Dale City Fire Chief Britni Moreno then requested the city’s support to sponsor the HOPE Squad. After a presentation by Amanda McIntosh of the HOPE Squad, councilman Doug Weaver made a motion to sponsor this from within the Castle Dale City Fire Department. Every council member voted in the affirmative.

Zoning administrator Kerry Lake then reported on the Land Use Committee actions for short-term rental permits, home occupation licenses, a proposal for annexation on east 600 North and discussion of studio apartments just off Main Street.

During the council reports, council member Joel Dorsch reported that since there is not going to be a county fair this coming summer, Castle Dale City Days would be postponed from June until August at the usual time of the county fair. This will include Cowboy’s Memorial Rodeo as well as the usual activities for Castle Dale Days.