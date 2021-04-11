Castle Dale City Annexes Residential Property

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City approved an application for annexation at the council’s monthly meeting on Thursday evening. The annexation was requested by Casey Toomer, Rod Magnuson and Art Olsen. The property being annexed is East Sixth North.

Most of the annexed property will become a dedicated city street and is zoned residential for the construction of a home for Casey Toomer. The Land Use Committee recommended this annexation following a public hearing at the committee’s last meeting.

Also during the meeting, a resolution to move power poles north of Tenth North on Center Street was approved along with another resolution to establish an audit committee for the city. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Emery County to conduct the elections for the city was also approved. There are three council seats and the mayor seat that will be elected in November, but filing must be entered in early June.

Kerry Lake, zoning administrator, reported the actions of the Land Use Committee. This included the approval for two new short-term rentals, a home business license and the approval of the annexation.

JJ Manning, code enforcement officer, reported that construction continues at 210 West 200 North even though it has been rad flagged three times because there is no building permit. He also reminded everyone of the strict watering schedule due to the drought.

Ignacio Arrien, Castle Dale City Maintenance Foreman, reported on the demolition that is being completed on Main Street and rebuilding of the adjacent building affected by the demolition. Temporary assistance for the demolition and summer maintenance has been hired.

Britni Moreno, Castle Dale City Fire Chief, reported that team members are completing training to receive their red card. Many fire teams will attend training the end of April in Huntington.