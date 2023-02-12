Castle Dale City Council Approves Sponsorships

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 9. The first item on the agenda was a sponsorship request from MECCA Bicycle Club.

Terri Bennett, representing the club, announced that this is the 37th year of the Bike The Swell Lamar Guymon Memorial Bike Festival. The festival will be on April 28-30 and is being hosted by the Buckhorn RV Resort in Huntington. The MECCA Bike Club is a nonprofit organization formed to promote mountain biking in Emery and Carbon counties.

Three levels of sponsorship were presented to the council. Castle Dale City agreed to be a silver level sponsor with a donation of $250.

The Emery County Community Theater also made a request for a donation from the council. This group will be presenting “Beauty and The Beast” on March 16, 17, 18, and 20 at the Emery High auditorium. The city pledged $250 to Wayne Roberts for this group.

Next, two new members of the Castle Dale Land Use Council, Candy Price and Rob Jackson, were approved by the council. Price will also be assisting as the secretary for the group.

Pay and structure for an ordinance enforcement officer were also approved by the council and this position will now be advertised for 30 days. The salary will be a base of $750 with incentives for involvement added.

The expected spring high water and run off were then discussed by the council. It was determined that present conditions in the flood plain should be adequate.

Departmental reports were then given to the council. The maintenance foreman said that February is a slow month for them, but they will be closing the east entrance to the cemetery on Monday, Feb. 27 in order for the water lines and roadway to be repaired. This closure is expected to last for approximately one month and should be completed before Memorial Day.

The Castle Dale Fire Chief was happy to announce that the new engine has arrived. She noted concern in the numbers of volunteers needed for the fire department and stated that they are down to seven, which is not enough for the coverage they would like when called to a fire.

Next, the city treasurer reported an increase in sales tax, transient room taxes and Airbnb. Dog license numbers are increasing as well as Feb. 28 is the deadline for licensing.

Mayor Danny Van Wagoner then expressed his concern about SB 175 and HB 301, which could affect the B&C Road Fund revenues that cities receive. SB 185 could also facilitate future revenue into the Class B&C fund. These bills are still in committee and are all pending legislative action.

The mayor also encouraged participation the first annual Cause for Claws fundraiser event. This is an attempt to curb the feral cat problems in the neighborhoods. The goal is to get 50 cats fixed and/or adopted out. Rob Jackson is spearheading this event, which will be on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recreation center. A spaghetti dinner is planned with plates at $10 or $50 per family.