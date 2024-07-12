Castle Dale City Council Buys and Sells

By Julie Johansen

Expired equipment from Castle Dale City’s maintenance department has been on auction for that past few weeks. Bids accepted on the various pieces of equipment have been accepted at city hall and were opened at the City Council Meeting on Thursday evening, July 11.

A motion to accept the high bid on each piece was approved. The following individuals were recipients: Kevin Raybush – John Deere Field Rake, $400, Trisha Watters-Kawaski 4-wheeler, $100, Todd Jeffs -bike rack, $106, Gary Price – Ford Tractor, $1,730, Ethan Hurdsman – Grasshopper lawn mower, $1200, Edward Pell – woodchipper, $710, Ron Barney – Chevy S-10 pickup, $1200.50, Alan Staker – road grader, $5,555.

These bidders have 10 days to make payment or the the next high bid will have a chance to buy the equipment. Next it will go to the open market. Payments can be made at Castle Dale City Hall.

A 3% raise for full-time employees was approved and a new crossing guard, Richelle Hague, was approved for hire. City purchases, mower for $17,670, $10,000 each for rubber fill for the parks and a new ATV weed sprayer also received approval by the council.

Eight hundred feet of sidewalk on 400 West costing $8,000 was also approved. It was announced that the contract with UDOT for a five foot wide sidewalk from R Pizza Place to Maverik was ready for signature. This will cost the city $150,000 with UDOT’s cost of $400,000.