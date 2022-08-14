Castle Dale City Has a New Treasurer

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City Treasurer Jaki Collard recently retired and at a council meeting on Thursday evening, Tressa Skinner was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Collard had taken a leave of absence earlier this year for health reasons and Skinner was hired temporarily to fill the vacancy. Following Collard’s official resignation and a show of appreciation, Skinner was appointed by the mayor and approved by the council to become the permanent treasurer for Castle Dale City.

Neva Strong then addressed the council about her concern for the expense of purchasing, planting and watering 65 flower pots on the streets of Castle Dale. She felt that there are better places to spend the money. The council listened to her concerns but no action was taken.

Councilman Brad Giles then explained a water lease agreement to the council and audience. This lease agreement makes it possible for citizens that want to build a new home but have trouble finding water shares to lease shares from the city for a period of two years. The cost of the lease was also discussed and the amount increased from the 2013 lease amount. Exhibit A of the lease agreement was amended to refelect these changes.

Amendments to the animal control ordinance were also approved by the council. These amendments increased the language of nuisance controls, i.e., excessive barking, excretion clean up and licensing.

Jefferson Manning then requested help finding a watering solution for his animal property that is located outside city limits. He was told that secondary water hook ups are not available in the county and he needed to annex or check on stock watering lines.

Tiffany Baker, Manager of the Museum of the San Rafael, next requested the use of Ghost Road for a 5K run in connection with the Emco Paranormal Time Celebration planned for Oct. 8. Permission was granted but the mayor explained that only part of the road is city property and she would need approval from the county for the rest of it.

Following the recommendation of the Castle Dale Land Use Committee (LUC), rezoning approval was granted to Landon Fielder for RV storage parking east of the mortuary on 700 North in Castle Dale.

Committee reports began with zoning administrator Kerry Lake giving the council a report of the recent land use committee meeting where home occupation business licenses and rezoning requests were discussed and forwarded to the council for approval. A potential buyer for the city property plans were also reviewed by the LUC and found favorable to place a bid on the property in September.

The city’s code enforcement officer next reported on the increase of mobile homes in Esquire Estates mobile home park that he has been inspecting. He also stated that he and the animal control officer visited the goats living in Valley View Subdivision and can find no infractions of the animal control ordinance. Members of the council spoke about an HOA ordinance that was at one time enforced in the subdivision but it needs to be recovered and reviewed.

To conclude, Castle Dale Fire Chief Britni Moreno reported that one of the firemen is in Idaho fighting a fire. She also had her crew attend a training hosted by the Emery Fire Department. The remodeling at the fire station is moving along but needs to be ready for the new engine expected the end of September. They are also constructing a shelter for the ladder wagon behind the fire station.