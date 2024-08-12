Castle Dale City Prepares for Future Needs

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City Council met on Thursday evening, August 8, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The first action agenda item was the approval of the purchase of an ATV to be used for city maintenance. Maintenance foreman Nosh Arrien explained that this purchase would be made from the proceeds of the used equipment auction held last month which made $13,125.

Kerry Lake, City Zoning Administrator, explained the Small Unit Development/Infill Lots Ordinance prepared by the Planning and Zoning Commission, with help from Todd Thorne. A public hearing had been held previously at the Planning and Zoning meeting and was ready for council’s action. This ordinance would help to govern and promote future affordable housing units in the city. The council gave approval of the ordinance.

Terry Lofthouse, Animal Control/Code Enforcement Officer, gave his monthly activity report. Little action had been required, mainly help find lost animals. Arrien gave both the maintenance and fire department report. He spoke about most of the graffiti on city property had been cleaned. He spoke of training for the 16-member fire department team and also told of a change coming to the burn permit schedules in rural Utah due to HB 567 and Governor Spencer Cox’s signing. More information will be forthcoming after a public comment period and decision by state authorities.

City Treasurer Tresa Skinner reported of slight increases in tax revenue and City Recorder Jodi Gerber spoke about an audit scheduled soon. Councilman Brad Giles and acting mayor for the evening announced that agreements have been signed and plans are for the sidewalk to Maverik to be completed soon.