Castle Dale City Received Thanks From Emery High Rodeo Team

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City opened their December council meeting granting a request from the Emery High Rodeo Club regarding the use of the Blue Sage Arena. Jackie and Johnny Fox thanked the council for their continued support in the use of the arena and help with the activities of the Rodeo Club. Their next high school rodeo is scheduled for the 5th and 6th of Sept. 2025.

They requested that the arena be closed for the week preceding those dates so that it could be properly prepared for their host rodeo. They reminded the council of the Special Needs Rodeo they have on Thursday before the main rodeo. Team member Johnny Fox then asked for fee waivers for their Tuesday practice nights.

Kimball and Roberts Auditing Firm gave a report on their June audit. The audit found everything in place and only requested that all deposits be made within three business days. The mayor and council spoke appreciation to the treasurer for the improved audit.

Zoning Administrator Kerry Lake then presented the new subdivision ordinance from the Planning and Zoning Board for approval. There was discussion regarding the city’s versus the developer’s responsibility with regard to infrastructure and city services. The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the new ordinance prior to presenting it to the council for their approval. Councilman Giles wanted the words not the city’s responsibility added to the ordinance and made a motion to do so. The ordinance will be rewritten as approved.

The 2025 Holiday and Council meeting schedule was next approved, leaving council meetings on the second Thursday of each month. Increased penalty fees resolution #1-11-24B for utilities was presented and approved. One of the main changes was that if a bill is delinquent after one billing cycle, the services will be shut off until payment has been made and a reconnection fee of $50 will be assessed before service is restored. This resolution can be viewed on the city’s website.

The Door-to-Door Salesman resolution is still being drafted while researching other municipalities and was tabled to be voted on in February following the Planning and Zoning Board’s approval.