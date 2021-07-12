Castle Dale City Reviews, Amends and Adopts New Ordinances

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Danny Van Wagoner called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. He then invited Amanda Leonard to the podium, who expressed her appreciation for the support of the city for the previous Joe’s Valley Festivals. Leonard then requested a fee wavier for the use of the city facilities for the upcoming Joe’s Valley Fest to be hosted the last week of September this year. These waivers were granted by the council.

The next citizen to address the council wished to speak about the use of outdoor watering by his neighbor. The neighbor apologized but reported that his valve was leaking and needed to be fixed, which did happen. He then asked for an explanation of the secondary water use ordinance. Councilman Brad Giles reminded him that each square foot of area could only be watered twice per week. In other words, every sprinkler set can only be turned on two times per week. The resident then asked how long citizens can water each area, to which the mayor replied he hoped that each citizen would be prudent and conserve water.

A sidewalk vending business ordinance was discussed and passed with an unanimous vote. This ordinance is an amendment to Ordinance 3-09-06, which establishes use and vending requirements on city streets and sidewalks by vendors, retailers and citizens. It states that a business license must be obtained before using sidewalks for vending purposes. It prohibits vending on city streets unless it is a private citizen selling a vehicle. Then, they must follow regulations of the previous ordinance.

A public hearing will be advertised to make changes to the development code for RV and camping facilities. This hearing will be scheduled for the city council meeting in August. Discussion on fees for GRAMA requests resulted in the adoption of the following fee schedule: $1 for the first page and .$25 for any additional pages. This will cover the expense of research and copying.

The Castle Dale City zoning administrator wanted to remind everyone that fencing around yards in the city does require zoning approval. Next, Dustin Hague represented the city’s maintenance foreman and animal control officer. He reported installation of traps for feral cats in an area where there have been complaints.

Britni Moreno, Castle Dale Fire Chief, then reported a new fire engine for the city. She also stated that two new members’ name will be ready for approval on next month’s council agenda.

The treasurer and recorder reported that sales tax is down from the same time last year, but the 2020 revenue budget was $156,000 over expenditures. Also, two new business licenses were issued to Hightime ATV Rentals on Highway 29 and Southeastern Utah Ariel Studio. The meeting was then closed for an executive session.