Castle Dale City’s Changes and Additions for 2022

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City Recorder Lael White administered the oath of office to newly-elected councilman Michael Jorgensen, incumbent Mayor Danny Van Wagoner and councilwoman Julie Johansen as the city council meeting began on Thursday, Jan. 13. All members of the council were in attendance.

The first item on the agenda was to open a public hearing for comments on applying for a Community Development Block Grant. Castle Dale City received a grant similar to this last year but it has not been spent, so the city is not eligible for another this year. Therefore, the grant is being applied for by Todd and Donn Jeffs of Castle Ridge Behavioral Health.

The grant amount is $135,000 and will be used to refurbish the old swimming pool into a community fitness center. The center will be non-profit and available to everyone on a 24/7 basis. A membership fee will be prorated depending on household income. The engineer for the project is Steve Daley and ultimately Castle Dale City will be responsible for the utilization of the grant.

Following this, the Williams property at 410 South 400 East was unanimously approved for annexation into the city. The meeting schedule for the year 2022 was also approved and will remain on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

The Fraud Risk Assessment was next read aloud to the council by Mayor Van Wagoner. The Employee Handbook was amended by adding an off duty conduct clause stating that any felony conviction acquired by an employee during their employment would be up for review by the mayor and/or city council and could result in termination. Other changes included the addition of a clause that states that full-time maintenance crew employees must maintain a CDL Class B license to be employed by the city. Under the unacceptable status, a recent DUI conviction was deleted. Nosh Arrien, maintenance supervisor, stated that this would mean revoking a CDL license and was not needed.

Safety awards were given to Jaki Collard and White in the amount of $150 as well as Nosh Arrien and Dustin Hague for $100.These individuals were recognized for practicing safety in the workplace. Jefferson Manning was then granted fee waivers for the use of the Blue Sage Arena for the junior rodeos to be held on Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and March 19.

Next, Castle Dale City Fire Chief Britni Moreno announced they would be hosting Firefighter Games on Aug. 13. She also shared that recent fire department awards were given to Tryston Tuttle for first place achievement, while Jamie Robertson was given the attendance award and George Hunt was awarded third place.

To conclude, the meeting was then closed for a closed session.