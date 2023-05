Our Cougar Crew for the week of April 24th – April 28th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being EMPATHETIC. Way to go!

Pictured: Sawyer Asher, Paislyn Allen, Ammon Sorensen, Scott White, Rylund Nelson, JP Bertuzzi, Emma Scow, Scott Donaldson, Tyson Allen, Larisa Allen