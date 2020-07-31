Castle Dale Cubs Swing to Victory

In early July, the 9 & 10 year old Castle Dale Cubs dominated in the Emery County Cal Ripken Championship, ending with a score of 15-0 in the final game.

Following this accomplishment, the team then faced the winning team of the Carbon County Cal Ripken league on July 28. Once again, the Cubs took the lead early and secured a 10-3 victory. This crowned the team as the overall area champions.

The Castle Dale Cubs were coached by Melanie Bernard along with assistant coaches Rob Smith and Jordan Leonard. The team consisted of Dreyden Oman, Bodee Norton, Jaxton Smith, Austin Leonard, Walker Hiatt, Trevor Monson, Drake Stilson, Andrew Russell, Tysen Merrell, Jess Larsen and Brodie Bernard.