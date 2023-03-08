Castle Dale Elementary Announces Chess Champions

Each year, Castle Dale Elementary hosts a chess tournament organized by Betsy Johnson. The tournament involves students from the third, fourth and fifth grades.

This year, Reese Cosby earned first in the third grade competition. Graysen Howard followed in second with Maddie Eley in third. First place in the fourth grade went to Jaxon Bills, while Ridger Oveson and Dee Eggleston earned second and third, respectively.

In fifth grade rankings, Dempsey Sermon grabbed the first place title. Sermon was followed by Joshua Erickson in second and Asher Brown in third. Finally, the Castle Dale Elementary All-School 2022-23 Chess champions were Sermon in first place, Erickson in second place and Bills in third place.