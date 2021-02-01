Castle Dale Elementary Announces Spelling Bee Winners

Press Release

Castle Dale Elementary held its classroom spelling bees in January. The first place winners in the fourth and fifth grade competition will compete in the district spelling bee.

The fourth grade winner was Drake Stilson and the fifth grade winner was Hailey Brown. The top winners in each class then competed in the all-school spelling bee on Jan. 29.

Congratulations to our lower grade (1 – 3) winners:

1st Place – Beckett Huntington

2nd Place – AnnaBelle Jeffs

3rd Place – Bronx Jewkes

Congratulations to our Upper Grade (4 – 5) winners:

1st Place – Luke Jensen

2nd Place – Allison Jeffs

3rd Place – Hailey Brown