Our Cougar Crew for the week of March 7th – March 11th show that ‘You Can Count on Me’ by being SELF-DISCIPLINED. Way to go!

Pictured: Stetsen Merrell, DJ Oliver, Nate Yost, Archer Powell, Cannon Daley, Lexi Daley, Drayson Snow, Kezney Sharp, Jaxton Oman