Our Cougar Crew for the week of April 18th – April 22nd show that ‘You Can Count on Me’ by being ARTISTIC. Way to go!

Pictured: Asher Halstead, Bowden Rollins, Luke Garcia, Adalyn Jensen, FayeLynn Vessels, Brielle Jensen, Grecia Ewell, Koda Thompson, Addison Scow, Dee Eggleston, Taizlee Thompson