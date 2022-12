Our Cougar Crew for the weeks of December 12th – December 16th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being ADAPTABLE.

Pictured: Brendan Whiting, Knixxon Bohn, Dee Eggleston, Braxton Gardiner, Colt Thomason, Daxton Vessels, Paisley Jenkins, Noah Manning

Not Pictured: RaeLee Halstead