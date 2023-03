Our Cougar Crew for the week of February 20th – February 24th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being INQUISITIVE.

Way to go!

Pictured: Ky Beagley, Leah Garcia, Beckett Huntington, Daxton Vessels, Lynlee Magnuson, Jake Bertuzzi, Link Jensen, Jett Jeffs, Kenyan Stilson