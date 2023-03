Our Cougar Crew for the week of February 27th – March 3 show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being RESILIENT. Way to go!

Pictured: FayeLynn Vessels, Charlee Manning, Stetsen Merrell, Blake Whiting, Ridger Oveson, Archer Manning, Jaxsten Allen, Sakari Sharp

Not Pictured: JP Bertuzzi