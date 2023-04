Our Cougar Crew for the week of April 17th – April 21st show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being ENERGETIC. Way to go!

Pictured: Kreed LeRoy, Paisley Jenkins, Jaxsten Allen, Caymbree Tischner, Lynlee Magnuson, Asher Halstead, Charles Lawrence, Dee Eggleston, Ky Beagley