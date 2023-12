Our Cougar Crew Scholars for the weeks of November 27th – December 1st show that they can ‘Try Everything’ by being HONEST.

Way to go!

Pictured: Aubrey Moulton, Sofie Hascall, Jett Jeffs, Braxton Gardiner, Dee Eggleston, Elizabeth Moulton, Kreed LeRoy, Sawyer Kohl