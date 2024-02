Our Cougar Crew Scholars for the week of February 19th – February 23rd show that they can ‘Try Everything’ by being INDEPENDENT.

Way to go!

Pictured: Jaxx Jeffs, Cannon Daley, Drayson Snow, Blake Whiting, Eva Larsen, Sofie Hascall, Jethro Halstead

Not Pictured: Graisyn Allen