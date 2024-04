Our Cougar Crew Scholars for the week of April 22nd – April 26th show they can ‘Try Everything’ by being EMPATHETIC.

Way to go!

Pictured: Cambrie Lawrence, Jaelee Jensen, Emma Scow, Christopher Wilberg, Matthias Behling, Sawyer Asher, Nora Ariotti.

Not Pictured: Zane Cosby