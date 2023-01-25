Castle Dale Elementary Finds Top Spellers

By Julie Johansen

Fourth and fifth grade finalists competed for the top speller award at Castle Dale Elementary on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. Eighteen upper-grade contestants spelled for 10 rounds, before fifth-grader Austin Leonard was awarded first place. Second and third place winners required a few more rounds in a spell-off to determine the recipients. Fifth-grader Scott White took second and fourth-grader Lauren Braun took third.

In these later rounds the rules changed and the winner had to spell two words correctly, which White was able to do. After lunch the lower grades; first, second and third, had their turn to try to be the top spellers. Once again, Principal Durrant gave the rules and instructions and then proceeded to pronounce the words for twenty-four finalists in this spelling bee. This time it took six rounds to find the top two spellers, Ammon Sorenson and Jett Jeffs. Another couple of rounds and Sorenson was first to spell two words correctly, which named him the top lower grade speller and Jeffs was a close second.

A couple of spell-off rounds eventually found Parker Sharp to earn third place. These three top spellers were all second graders at Castle Dale Elementary.