Castle Dale Elementary Presents “A Happy Holiday Program”

By Julie Johansen

Principal Melinda Durrant welcomed guests to the high school auditorium for Castle Dale Elementary School’s Christmas presentation, “A Happy Holiday Program,” on Tuesday. Kindergarten through fifth grade students participated with musical numbers.

The program began with the entire student body on stage singing “We Need a Little Christmas.” Kindergarten narrators Jayden Lemere, Zane Cosby, Kenyan Stilson, Knixxon Bohn, Larisa Allen and Molly Robinson introduced their number “Polar Express/Believe.” This musical number also featured educational assistant Kaydee Deto.

The first grade students were narrated by Jett Jeffs, Cannon Daley, Ammon Sorensen and Brielle Jensen and they sang “Nice, Nice Christmas.” The second grade students sang “Shop ‘Til You Drop” after being introduced by Taizlee Thompson, Reese Cosby, Chuck Lawrence, Aurora Jones and Sofie Hascall.

“Hurry Up Santa” was the third grade’s choice to favor the audience. They were narrated by Ally Gilbert, Carter Gardiner, Drayton Snow, Lauren Braun and Leah Garcia. Puppets on their hands represented “The Friendly Beasts” in the fourth grade musical number, which was introduced by Peyton Oman and Brody Johnson.

Drake Stilson and Katie Johansen told the fifth grade’s story before performing “I Wanna Go Surfin’ With Santa.” The entire school then sang “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas,” while their finale number invited the audience to sing along to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Teachers for each grade directed the musical numbers, including Katelynn Cosby, kindergarten; Cari Guymon and Kristel Lee, first grade; Amanda Frandsen, second grade; Kaylei Jones and Danielle Tuttle, third grade; Robyn Saupan, fourth grade; Jamie Huggard, fifth grade; and Betsy Johnson, the resource teacher.