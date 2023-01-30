Castle Dale Elementary Students Visit the Beach

Castle Dale Elementary students were treated to a beach day on Jan. 20. The tradition was started by Donna Thomas, a former lunchroom worker at Castle Dale Elementary.

“The intent of Beach Day is to remind students of warmer days to come,” Jeanette Woolsey of Castle Dale Elementary shared. “Students are asked to dress in Hawaiian themed attire and bring a beach towel to eat lunch on.”

To make the day extra special, Nikki Jones and Terrie Wilson decorated the lunchroom with beach decor. Students donned festive attire and brought their towels to join in on the fun.