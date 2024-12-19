Castle Dale Elementary Teacher Presented with Apples for Teachers Award

By Julie Johansen

The AJB Broadcasting Apples for Teachers award for the month of December was presented to Mrs. Amanda Frandsen, second grade teacher at Castle Dale Elementary. She was nominated by Angie Barton and Lyndsie Oman, who both had boys in her class last year.

In her nomination, Barton stated that Mrs. Frandsen is the kind of teacher that makes every student in her class feel like they are her favorite. Barton stated that Frandsen has created an environment that encouraged teamwork and friendship.

“Every day my child was excited to go to school! He was fortunate to have her for two years and he had measurable growth and progress by the end of 3rd Grade. He loved her class so much he cried on the last day because he did not want the school year to end. She is amazing,” Barton shared.

It was also stated that Frandsen is one of those teachers that children will never forget and, as parents, seeing the success of a child academically and emotionally is not something they will forget either.