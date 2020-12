Name of Student: Elizabeth Jeffs (Ellie)

Parents: Adam and Janelle Jeffs

Favorite Food: McDonald’s

Favorite Color: Any Shade of Green

Favorite Book: Raina Telgemeier Books

What I Love: Glitter

What I Want to Be When I Grow Up: A Teacher

Favorite Part of School: Recess

Hobbies: Volleyball, play on my phone, computer, I-pad

Favorite Movie: Artemis Fowl