Irelynd is the daughter of John and Melissa White. She enjoys dancing, sports, reading, and drawing. Her favorite color is blue and she loves casseroles. Irelynd’s favorite moments in school are art, science, P.E., and lunch. Her favorite book is Land of Stories and her favorite movie is My Girl. Irelynd loves dance, her pets, and her family. When she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian.