By Julie Johansen

The Ghost Tours, led by Neal and Gwen Peacock, Bart and Merilee Cox that accompanied the Joe’s Festival and Emery County Paranormal Con, raised $1,000 which was presented to Emery High School to be used for a memorial for the old building.

The memorial will be placed outside the new building and feature a picture and changing frames of different graduating classes and activities. Any classes or individuals wanting to contribute to this can send contributions to Emery High.