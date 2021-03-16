Castle Dale Main Street Gets Facelift

By Julie Johansen

This past year, Castle Dale City purchased three vacant buildings on Main Street in Castle Dale. The buildings were owned by Roger and Bonnie Swenson. Most recently, they were a paper store, but they have also served as a café and clothing store.

These uses are only a few, as one building was built as early as 1913 and another in 1947, according to Emery County tax documents. Castle Dale City purchased the buildings to make way for improvements and opportunities.

Following the asbestos abatement and utility disconnects, city maintenance workers began the demolition on Monday, March 15.

The use of this land is undetermined as several parties have contacted the city showing interest in the prime commercial property; however, no contracts have been signed at this time. The city hopes to sell to a business that will benefit the citizens of the city and county as well as greatly improve the ambiance of Main Street.