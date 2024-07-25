Castle Dale Mayor Given Public Official of the Year Award

Castle Dale City Mayor Danny Van Wagoner was recently informed that he had been nominated and selected to receive the Excellence in Community Action – Public Official of the Year Award from Community Action Partnership of Utah.

This award is given to an official that has shown dedication to enhancing the quality of life in their city through innovative initiatives and unwavering commitment to community development. Mayor Van Wagoner was invited to the annual conference to accept the award, which is taking place at the beginning of August in Sandy.

“This year’s conference will bring experts in performance management, data culture, emotional intelligence, story telling, trauma-informed care, innovative case management practices, and more,” the organization shared.