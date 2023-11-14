Castle Dale Students Practice Their Dinner Etiquette

Press Release

Castle Dale Elementary hosted its annual Thanksgiving Etiquette Dinner for students on Thursday, Nov. 9. The Thanksgiving Etiquette Dinner has been a yearly tradition at Castle Dale Elementary for over 25 years.

Students and teachers dressed up and practiced their best manners in the lunchroom. Instead of going through the lunch line to pick up their food, students were seated by Ms. Durrant and served their lunch by parent volunteers.

Teachers and staff joined the students at this special luncheon. Mrs. Jones was in charge of the meal planning and made a wonderful dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green salad, fruit salad, homemade rolls, and pumpkin pie. Lunch was dished up by Mrs. Jones and several helpers.