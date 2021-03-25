Castle Dale’s Miracle Event – Farmers Feeding Utah

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday, 85 eighth grade students from San Rafael Middle School joined with teachers, administration, Farm Bureau leaders, Mike Mower from the Governor’s Office, congressmen and women, county commissioners and business leaders to distribute food to county residents.

The recreation center parking lot was the designated venue and cars lined Fifth East in Castle Dale for blocks waiting for their turn to progress through the stations manned by students. The food came from donations from local corporations, businesses, ranchers and farmers.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a semi full of perishables that was destined for another distribution farther south but was unable to unload. This was then donated to the Castle Dale site. The food stations delivered meat, eggs, milk and produce to over 250 appreciative vehicles as they drove through, never having to leave their cars.

This event was co-sponsored by the Utah State University Hunger Solution program. Several students remarked how glad they were to be able to help others. Farm Bureau leaders expressed their appreciation to the many who helped by donating food or organizing and distributing the food.