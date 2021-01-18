Castle Gate RV Park and Campground Recognized in the Campers Choice Awards

On Jan. 11, Campendium announced the winners for the Campers Choice Awards Best Camping of 2020.

This is the fourth annual Campers Choice Awards and it was stated that they recognize the 527 campgrounds that have received four or more 5-star reviews in 2020 from the community that utilizes Campendium.

The categories are Best National Park Campgrounds, Best National Forest Campgrounds, Best BLM Camping, Best Free Camping, Best RV Parks, Best State Park Campgrounds, Best Country Park Campgrounds and the Best City Park Campgrounds.

There were 36 RV parks that received at least seven 5-star reviews or more, and Helper City’s very own Castle Gate RV Park and Campground was one of the sites named.

“We are honored to be recognized by Campendium.com as one of the best RV parks in the entire country in 2020,” stated Tom Lund, RV park and campground owner. “We built Castle Gate RV Park to introduce Helper and the entire Carbon Corridor to new people from all over the United States and the world. We also aimed to increase the number of tourism dollars brought into the area, diversifying our local economy.”

Castle Gate RV Park and Campground received 5-star ratings for overall ratings, access, location, cleanliness and site quality. They also received a 4-star rating for noise. The reviews found on Campendium’s site were overwhelmingly positive for the site.

A customer left the following review in November after a brief stay at Castle Gate RV Park and Campground: “We stayed for one night after purchasing our brand new Wolf Pup trailer from a nearby dealership. The welcome from the owners was super friendly and warm,” They continued, “We would 100% stay again if visiting this area in the future.”

“We are looking forward to continuing our momentum 2021. Campendium.com is a leading platform serving the camping and RVing public through genuine reviews and other helpful camping-related information,” Lund concluded.