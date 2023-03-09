Castle Heights Cultivates Young Scientists

Carbon School District Press Release
On Jan. 12, Castle Heights Elementary hosted its annual science fair. These students began working on their projects in November. Students got to choose a partner if they wanted one as well as their project topic.
*HM: Honorable Mention
|Category
|Place
|Name(s)
|Animal Science
|1st
|Chloe Stephens & Andrew Seeley
|Astronomy
|1st
|Lyriik Manzanares
|Astronomy
|2nd
|Tata Paul
|Behavioral Sciences
|1st
|Colton Steele
|Behavioral Sciences
|2nd
|Tucker Hanson
|Chemistry
|1st (tie)
|McKenna Luke
|Chemistry
|1st (tie)
|Sophie Francis & Gabby Green
|Chemistry
|2nd (tie)
|Alissa Sinclair
|Chemistry
|2nd (tie)
|Liiam Ragsdale
|Chemistry
|3rd (tie)
|Lily Anderson, Chloe Lasslo & Lola Lasslo
|Chemistry
|3rd (tie)
|Mason Needles & Tytus Reaveley
|Chemistry
|HM
|Allure Guerrero & Addy Marshall
|Chemistry
|HM
|Joe Bonaquisto, Andy Ellsworth, Tytus Krum
|Chemistry
|HM
|Jordynn Ward & Adalia Soto
|Chemistry
|HM
|Kenzie Sherman & Brooklyn Urbanik
|Chemistry
|HM
|Kheyanuah Warman-Kofford & Evie Bates-Wood
|Chemistry
|HM
|Sophie Francis & Gabby Green
|Chemistry
|HM
|Reagan Swinburne
|Chemistry
|HM
|Reign Richardson
|Earth Science
|1st
|Maeve Bradford, Demi Smith & Genevieve Halk
|Earth Science
|2nd
|Soren Pilling
|Earth Science
|3rd
|Addie Fox
|Earth Science
|HM
|Cannon Oviatt
|Earth Science
|HM
|Cristiano Vasquez & Azalia Brett
|Earth Science
|HM
|Remany DeVaney
|Medicine & Health
|1st
|Drew Arthur
|Medicine & Health
|2nd
|Aiyana Lee
|Medicine & Health
|3rd
|Isaik Molinar &Jexton Lott
|Medicine & Health
|HM
|Addisyn Lessar
|Medicine & Health
|HM
|Bridgette Woodward
|Physics
|1st (tie)
|Flynn Nielsen & Jack Madrid
|Physics
|1st (tie)
|Geno Ori, Fin Clark &Chael Wegner
|Physics
|2nd (tie)
|Jonathan Stephen
|Physics
|2nd (tie)
|Rowan Iverson &Ethan Jorgensen
|Physics
|3rd (tie)
|Bailey Sweeney & Jaxx D’Ambrosio
|Physics
|3rd (tie)
|Kaizyn Hansen
|Physics
|HM
|Bridger Christensen
|Physics
|HM
|Eliza Pitcher
|Physics
|HM
|McKyla Labrum
|Physics
|HM
|Sawyer Fryer and Aksel Miller
|Physics
|HM
|Trenton Whiting, Lili Barnett & Katie Francis
|Physics
|HM
|Zachery Murray
|Plant Science
|1st
|Emmie Bailey & Sinai Rich
|Plant Science
|2nd
|Olivia Heino
|Plant Science
|3rd
|Swayzee Anderton
|Plant Science
|HM
|Mark Sanders, Kaayd Milano & Kenji Kinoshita