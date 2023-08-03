Castle Heights Knights Learn About the National Forest

Those that are part of the summer program that is hosted at Castle Heights Elementary learned more about the National Forest on July 26.

Anthony Pedraza, Manti-La Sal National Forest geologist, was invited to the elementary school to speak with the students regarding the work that he does on the forest. Pedraza quizzed the students on what they knew of geology before explaining his job.

Pedraza also asked the Knights about their favorite places in the forest. The forest service expressed its gratitude in being invited to the elementary, expressing hope that Pedraza inspired the students to become the next generation of Forest Service geologists.