Castle Heights Knights Love to Read

Castle Heights Elementary’s Summer Reading Program proved to be a huge success. Summer readers were awarded a parade of their very own, along with a backpack charm. The reader’s were cheered on by their fellow peers, who lined the streets. Students of all ages were joined by a few of Price City Police Department’s finest and Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos.

“We have seen amazing reading progress this year! Students have worked hard to improve their reading skills. One worry is that students tend to loose one to three reading levels over the summer break. Instead of starting on the same level in the fall, many students spend the first three months of school catching up to the level they were at in May. The best way to prevent students from experiencing the ‘summer slide’ is to read regularly,” according to Castle Heights’ Facebook page.

In order to qualify for the back to school reading parade, students were required to read four books over the course of the summer. Prior to school ending, students were able to choose four books to have mailed to their homes.

Parents were able to log their children’s books as they completed them. The top three students in each grade were honored in Castle Heights’ new Reading Hall of Fame.