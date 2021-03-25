Castle Heights Named State Champs for 4th Straight Year *Photo Gallery*

The 2021 State Archery competition occurred this past weekend. Castle Heights came into the match looking to defend its title for the third straight year. They did just that by combining for a team score of 2,975. Creekview came in second with a score of 2,774 while Castle Heights Team 2 came in third with 2,744 points.

On the girls’ side, Laycie Gregersen (257) won the elementary division followed by Amelia Murray (255) and Sarah Lasslo (254), all from Castle Heights. The Knights commanded the boys’ division as well with Caden Steele in first (271), Kody Keller closely behind in second (270) and Bryken Preston in third (265).

In the middle school class, Ryan Ansted from Mont Harmon took first, one point over classmate Maggie Truman. Sam Dart from Helper and Dallin Humes (Mont Harmon) tied for first in the boys’ division. Chyanne Slaughter from Carbon won the high school competition while fellow Dino Arlo Rich did the same for the boys.

Carbon County was well represented throughout the final standings. Full results can be found below.